Variant name:Saloon ,Derivative:M3 ,Variant: M3 4dr DCT 19 inch Alloys Satellite Navigation Reversing Camera Carbon Interior Inlays DAB Heated Steering Wheel Heads Up Display Stunning Example Multi award-winning prestige car dealership John Holland is delighted to offer for sale this stunning BMW M3 M3 4dr DCT. Finished in Alpine White with a Carbon Roof and complimenting Black Leather Upholstery and Carbon Interior Inlays. This beautiful example comes with a fantastic specification to include, 19" Diamond Faced Alloy Wheels with Blue Calipers, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth, Reversing Camera, Multi Function Heated Leather Steering Wheel, Paddle Shift, Cruise Control, Dual Climate Control, DAB Radio with Harmon Kardon Sound, Heated Electric Front Seats with Memory, Head Up Display, Keyless Start, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Privacy Glass, Electric Folding Mirrors, Auto Lights, Xenon Headlights, LED Daytime Running Lights, Also benefiting from a full BMW Service history completed on the 03/12/15 at 1278 miles and again on the 06/12/16 at 17277 miles. Supplied with 2 keys and all its original owners manuals and wallet. John Holland has been established for over 40 years supplying a premium level of service in the sale of sports, prestige and collectors cars. We have a team of experienced buyers who hand pick our cars from all parts of the UK so you can buy with confidence all vehicles are HPI Clear and prepared to the highest standard, full dealer facilities available call the sales team for further information.