loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW M3

Compare this car
£31,990
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

EDC, IPE Switchable exhaust system, Vorsteiner carbon exterior, Carbon Fibre Driving Zone, Full carbon roof, Full Electric Heated SeatsWe are delighted to offer this 2012 BMW M3 competition pack DCT coupe. Presented in Santorini blue with full black leather and contrast blue stitching, a huge spec car with Vorsteiner carbon body styling, EDC, carbon roof, competion pack, carbon driving zone, full electric memory seats and BMW professional sat nav. A low mileage car with full BMW main dealer service history, simply stunning in this colour combination, Please visit www.vvsuk.co.uk for 20 High Definition photographs of this car.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    234978
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > M3
  • Mileage
    24000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3999
Email Dealer >>

Verralls Garage
Kent
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed