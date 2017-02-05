EDC, IPE Switchable exhaust system, Vorsteiner carbon exterior, Carbon Fibre Driving Zone, Full carbon roof, Full Electric Heated SeatsWe are delighted to offer this 2012 BMW M3 competition pack DCT coupe. Presented in Santorini blue with full black leather and contrast blue stitching, a huge spec car with Vorsteiner carbon body styling, EDC, carbon roof, competion pack, carbon driving zone, full electric memory seats and BMW professional sat nav. A low mileage car with full BMW main dealer service history, simply stunning in this colour combination, Please visit www.vvsuk.co.uk for 20 High Definition photographs of this car.
