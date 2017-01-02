Accessories

Brake pad wear indicator warning light, Cruise control, Door/boot open warning light, Electric Power steering with Servotronic, Enhanced bluetooth telephone functionality with USB audio interface + voice control, Front/rear park distance control, Lights on warning, Oil temperature gauge, On board computer, On board diagnostics, Outside temperature display, Service interval indicator, Stop/start button, Tyre puncture warning system, Auxiliary point for auxiliary devices, BMW professional radio/CD/MP3, DAB Digital radio, Adjustable intermittent wipers, Anti dazzle rear view mirror, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Body colour bumpers, Body colour door handles, Body colour door mirrors, Chrome kidney grille with black vertical slats, Chrome-plated exhaust tailpipes, Day running lights, Door mirror integrated indicators, Door sill finishers, Dynamic brake lights, Electric front and rear windows with one touch/convenient open/close function, Electric heated, folding and auto dimming door mirrors with memory, Follow me home headlights, Green tinted heat insulating glass, Headlight washers, Heated rear window with automatic switch off, Heated windscreen washer jets, High gloss shadow line, Rain sensor + automatic driving lights control, Rear lip spoiler, Shark fin roof aerial, 12V sockets in front centre console and passenger footwell, 2 cupholders in front centre console, 3 rear seat head restraints, 3 spoke leather steering wheel, 4 boot load lashing points, 4 foldable grab handles - rear with clothes hook, Adjustable lumbar support, Driver/passenger sunvisors with illuminated vanity mirrors + covers, Dual zone automatic air conditioning, Electric front seats with 2 position memory on drivers + drivers mirror memory + auto dip park function on passenger mirror + heated door mirrors, Folding front centre armrest + storage, Front and rear door armrests, Front door storage bins with bottle holder, Front interior light, Front isofix attachment + airbag deactivation, Heated front seats, Height adjustable front headrests, Individual anthracite headlining, Isofix on 2nd row outer seats, Leather gear knob, Leather handbrake grip, Lockable/illuminated glovebox, Luggage compartment lighting, Multi-function controls for steering wheel, Rake/reach adjustable steering wheel, Rear storage compartment in multifunction centre console with sliding cover, Storage compartment in rear doors, Toolkit located in luggage compartment, Velour floormats, Extended lights package - M Series, Media pack - Professional - M3, 3 point seatbelts on all seats, ABS/EBD, Automatic Stability Control (ASC), CBC - (Cornering brake control), Crash sensor, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, Dynamic brake control, Dynamic Stability Control with M Dynamic mode, Dynamic Traction Control - DTC, Front and rear head airbags, Front passenger airbag deactivation, Front seat side impact airbags, Front seatbelt pretensioners + load limiters, Hill start assist, Rear child proof door locks, Seatbelt warning, Warning triangle and first aid kit, Automatic drive away locking facility, Central locking including fuel filler and boot, Electronic immobiliser, Thatcham cat 1 remote alarm, Adaptive M Sports suspension, Drive Performance Control, M differential lock, M mobility system (flat-tyre repair system)