loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW M3

Compare this car
£28,994
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:M3 Limited Edition 500 ,Derivative:M3 Limited Edition 500 ,Variant: 4.0 Limited Edition 500 White BMW M3 M3 Limited Edition 500 2dr DCT

Accessories

Automatic air conditioning,BMW Professional navigation system,Extended BMW online information,19 inch M Double-spoke alloy wheels,Active Pedestrian Safety,Adaptive headlights,Anthracite headlining,Auto dimming rear view mirror,Backrest width adjustment,Bluetooth handsfree system,BMW Assist,BMW Business loudspeaker system,BMW TeleServices,CD changer preparation,Electric folding mirrors,Electric front seats with driver memory,Electronic Damper Control (EDC),Enhanced Bluetooth telephone functionali,Extended interior light package,Front and rear park distance control (PDC),Front armrest with sliding adjustment,Headlight power wash,Heated front seats,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,Individual series,Media Package - BMW Professional,Rain sensor with automatic headlight activation,sDrive,Seven-speed double clutch transmission,Smokers package,Sun protection glass,USB interface,Voice control system,Xenon headlights,Individual Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    224315
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > M3
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    EJ62NCZ
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2012
  • Mileage
    41140 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2012
  • Engine Size
    4
Email Dealer >>

London Road,Hindhead,
GU26 6AE,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed