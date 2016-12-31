Variant name:M3 Limited Edition 500 ,Derivative:M3 Limited Edition 500 ,Variant: 4.0 Limited Edition 500 White BMW M3 M3 Limited Edition 500 2dr DCT
Automatic air conditioning,BMW Professional navigation system,Extended BMW online information,19 inch M Double-spoke alloy wheels,Active Pedestrian Safety,Adaptive headlights,Anthracite headlining,Auto dimming rear view mirror,Backrest width adjustment,Bluetooth handsfree system,BMW Assist,BMW Business loudspeaker system,BMW TeleServices,CD changer preparation,Electric folding mirrors,Electric front seats with driver memory,Electronic Damper Control (EDC),Enhanced Bluetooth telephone functionali,Extended interior light package,Front and rear park distance control (PDC),Front armrest with sliding adjustment,Headlight power wash,Heated front seats,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,Individual series,Media Package - BMW Professional,Rain sensor with automatic headlight activation,sDrive,Seven-speed double clutch transmission,Smokers package,Sun protection glass,USB interface,Voice control system,Xenon headlights,Individual Leather interior
London Road,Hindhead,
GU26 6AE,
United Kingdom
The era of Group A touring cars was a great time for high-powered road-g...
The second generation BMW M3 was the equivalent of a slightly difficult ...