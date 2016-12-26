loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW M3

Compare this car
£45,995
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:M3 ,Derivative:M3 ,Variant: 3.0 (s/s) BMW M3 M3 4dr DCT

Accessories

Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Park assist,BMW Online services,Electric front seats with driver memory,19 inch M Double- spoke style 437M alloy wheels,Adaptive headlights,Adaptive M Sport suspension,Advanced Parking package,Anthracite headlining,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Backrest width adjustment,Bluetooth handsfree system,BMW emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Comfort Access,Concierge Service,DAB digital radio,Driver and front passenger lumbar support,Enhanced Bluetooth telephone with USB and voice control,Extended interior light package,Exterior Mirrors - folding with anti-daz,Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline,Front and rear park distance control (PDC),Head up display,Headlight wash,Heated front seats,High beam assistant,Interior trim finishers - Black Chrome,Loudspeaker system - harman/kardon surro,Rain sensor with automatic headlight activation,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Reversing assist camera,sDrive,Seven-speed double clutch transmission,Speed limit display,Sun protection glass,Surround view,Xenon headlights,Extended Merino Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    223541
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > M3
  • Vehicle sub type
    Saloon
  • Registration no.
    GU64VMK
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    13697 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2014
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3
Email Dealer >>

Gleneagles Drive,Hailsham,
BN27 3UA,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed