car description

Demo plus One Owner. Carbon Ceramic Brakes, Carbon Exterior Trim, Head Up Display, Professional Sat Nav, Surround View Cameras, Rear View Camera, Extended Phone Prep, Comfort Access, Lane Change Warning, Driving Assistant, Internet, Teleservices, Concierge Services, Remote Services, Connect Drive Services, Real Time Traffic, Climate Control, Cruise Control with Brake Function, Electric Sports Seats with Lumbar and Back Width Adjustment, Electric Glass Sunroof, DAB Radio, Harman Kardon, Front Centre Armrest, Adaptive LED Headlamps, Park Distance Control, High Beam Assist, Lights Package, Rain Sensor, Rear Sunblinds, Carbon Interior Trim, Tyre Pressure Monitor, Heated Multi Function Steering Wheel, Adaptive M Sports Suspension, Full M Sport Styling and 19" M Double Spoke Alloys. Full Bmw Service History. Balance of Manufacturers Warranty. Viewing by Appointment. www.imperials.co.uk ------ Please call us to Confirm which of our 3 Essex Showrooms your desired vehicle is located at before travelling to see us, Everyone of Our Cars Goes Through Our In House Work Shop Prior to Sale by Our Fully Qualified and Experienced Technicians - Buy with Confidence, Mileage Subject to Change as Stock