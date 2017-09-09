loading Loading please wait....
BMW M3 DCT COMPETITION PACKAGE

£48,950
car description

Body: Saloon Transmission: Semi-Automatic Mileage: 5,000 Fuel Type: Petrol Registered: 2016 (16) Doors: 4 Engine Size: 3.0 Finished in: MINERAL GREY WITH SILVERSTONE LEATHER Balance of manufacturers warranty

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    316925
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > M3
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    5000 mi
United Kingdom

