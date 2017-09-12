BMW M3 CS Coupe - Competition Pack Semi Auto

Accessories

Factory supplied E46 M3 CS Coupe SMG finished in Interlagos Blue Metalic with Silver Grey leather M Sport Seats . A very well know example to us that has been supplied several times by ourselves over the years . Above the standard this car was ordered to a very high level of specification this car also comes with its original book pack and service book fully stamped up to date including the BMW running in service . The price of this car also includes the registration number C5 BNW which looks great on the car .,19''Alloys, Electric Memory Seats, Full Sport Pack, M Aerodynamics Package, M Tech Paddleshift Steering Wheel, Professional Navigation, Sports Package, Sports Suspension, Television Module, Xenon Headlights, Air Conditioning, Electric Folding Mirrors, Full Service History, Harman Kardon Hi Fi, On-Board Computer, Performance Control, Silver Grey Leather, Sport Seats, Bluetooth, CD Player, Dechromed, Multifunction Steering Wheel, Park Distance Control, Power Assisted Steering, Rain Sensor, Traction Control, Alarm, Anti-Lock Brakes, Electric Glass Sunroof, Through Load,