BMW M3 CS Coupe - Competition Pack Semi Auto

£21,990
Type: Used Year: 2005 Make: BMW Model: M3 Trim: CS Coupe - Competition Pack Semi Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 68000 Engine Size: 3246 Ext Color: Interlagos Blue

Factory supplied E46 M3 CS Coupe SMG finished in Interlagos Blue Metalic with Silver Grey leather M Sport Seats . A very well know example to us that has been supplied several times by ourselves over the years . Above the standard this car was ordered to a very high level of specification this car also comes with its original book pack and service book fully stamped up to date including the BMW running in service . The price of this car also includes the registration number C5 BNW which looks great on the car .,19''Alloys, Electric Memory Seats, Full Sport Pack, M Aerodynamics Package, M Tech Paddleshift Steering Wheel, Professional Navigation, Sports Package, Sports Suspension, Television Module, Xenon Headlights, Air Conditioning, Electric Folding Mirrors, Full Service History, Harman Kardon Hi Fi, On-Board Computer, Performance Control, Silver Grey Leather, Sport Seats, Bluetooth, CD Player, Dechromed, Multifunction Steering Wheel, Park Distance Control, Power Assisted Steering, Rain Sensor, Traction Control, Alarm, Anti-Lock Brakes, Electric Glass Sunroof, Through Load,

  • Ad ID
    323471
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > M3
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Semi Automatic
  • Mileage
    68000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3246
  • Engine Model
    3246
James Paul Car Sales Ltd
Horsham, RH123JP, West Sussex
United Kingdom

