BMW M3 Coupe 4.0 V8 Manual

Accessories

This absolutely stunning vehicle is finished in the best colour combination with full black leather sports seats, carbon roof, navigation with iDrive, electric memory seats, multi function steering wheel xenon headlights with washers, rear parking sensors, automatic lights and wipers, auto dimming rear view mirror, heated front seats and dual zone climate control. This is in addition to the incredible M3 refinements including M button on steering wheel and the unrelieved performance. Here At Just Audi VW We Take Pride In The Preparation Of Our Vehicles & Service We Deliver, All Our Cars Go Through RAC Approved Checks By Our AudiVW Qualified Technicians Including Audi Master Techs. We Have Full Diagnostic Equipment & Software To Make Sure Your New Car Meets All Expectations. Finance Is Available from Leading Providers & Part Exchanges From Any Make & Model Are Welcome. Extended Warranties with The RAC And Paint & Fabric Protection From Diamondbrite Are Available. For More Information Or To Book A Test Drive Please Call Our Team On 01522 246777