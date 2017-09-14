loading Loading please wait....
BMW M3 C 63 AMG Coupe . Auto

£32,989
car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: M3 Trim: C 63 AMG Coupe . Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 23681 Engine Size: 6208 Ext Color: Iridium Silver Metallic

Accessories

LED daytime running lights,Passenger seat electrically adjustable with memory,Auto dimming rear-view and driver's exterior mirror,Memory Package: Driver's seat and passenger seat,Mercedes-Benz emergency call system,Exterior mirrors - electrically folding,Speed Limit Assist,Anti-theft warning system and immobiliser,Adaptive High Beam Assist,Dark brushed aluminium,AMG bodystyling,Wheel-arch widening for AMG wheels,Technical modifications (05),Alarm for anti-theft warning system,Alarm system with immobiliser and interior protection,Emission control system with Euro 5 technology,COC document EU5 without registration certificate part II,Identification label under windshield,Designo leather - single-tone - black,Designo headliner - black fabric,

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    325104
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > M3
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    23681 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    6208
  • Engine Model
    6208
Mercedes-Benz Retail Caterham
Caterham, CR36PN, Surrey
United Kingdom

