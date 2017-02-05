BMW M3 Alpine Edition

car description

Fantastic example of an Apline Edition DCT M3. It is finished in Individual Alpine White over full Black Leather with White accents. The Alpine Edition comes as standard with 10mm lowered chassis, black alloy wheels, black wing mirrors, black exhaust tips and black grille, as well as a white centre console, carbon structure leather interior trim and other white touches to the interior. This example also comes with the following options: SAT NAV / BLUETOOTH / INDIVIDUAL HIGH END AUDIO SYSTEM / PARKING SENSORS FRONT AND REAR / HEATED SEATS / ELECTRIC FOLDING MIRRORS / SUN PROTECTION GLASS / USB INTERFACE / ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS. The car has a full service history and has been recently serviced and MOT'd. It comes with 2 keys, original service book, bookpack, HPI Clear certificate etc. For further information or to arrange a viewing, please call or email us. If you would like to know more about this vehicle, please contact us