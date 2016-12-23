BMW M3 4.0 V8 DSC Saloon

car description

The BMW M3 Saloon has been designed to be the most sporting, yet practical, M3 BMW has ever made. While the M3 Saloon is the most powerful production four-door 3 Series in the company's history, it also has the largest ever luggage capacity. It is this blend of performance and everyday practicality that enables the M3 Saloon to offer the best of both worlds to owners. What can you say about a family-sized saloon car, which has a top speed limited to 155mph and in which zero to 62mph takes just 4.9 seconds, except 'stunning'! This example comes in Silverstone II paint and contrasting black Novillo leather interior. Long list of upgrades include Professional Satellite Navigation, Harman/Kardon Logic7 sound system, Electronic Damper Control, M-Drive, Glass Tilt/Slide sunroof, USB Audio Interface, Through Loading System, Style 220M 19in alloy wheels - see more details below. This vehicle benefits from extended BMW Warranty (till July 2017) and full BMW service history.

