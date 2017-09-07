loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW M3 4.0 M3 Coupe DCT Auto

Compare this car
£22,195
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: BMW Model: M3 Trim: 4.0 M3 Coupe DCT Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 51855 Engine Size: 3999 Ext Color: WHITE

Accessories

Anti-Lock Brakes,Alarm,Power-Assisted Steering,Driver, Passenger And Front Side Air Bags,18In Alloy Wheels,Cruise Control,Satellite Navigation,Traction Control System,Rear Parking Aid,Driver Information System,Driver/Passenger - Driver Memory Electric Seats,Memory Electric/Heated Door Mirrors,Immobiliser,Heated Washer Jets,Driver/Passenger Seat Lumbar Support,Seats Split Rear,Rain Sensor,Front Armrest,Front/Rear Electric Windows,Remote Central Door Locking,Steering Wheel Leather,Front/Rear Head Restraints,Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirrors Internal,Body Coloured Bumpers,Centre Console,Cup Holder,Electronic Brake Force Distribution,Front Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners,General Limited Slip Differential,Heated Rear Screen,Hill Holder,Radio/CD/MP3,Rake/Reach Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel,Six Speakers,Sport Chassis,Textile Floor Mats,Three Seats - Front & Rear Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point,Tyre Pressure Control,Xenon Headlights Exterior Lighting,Leather interior,BMW M3 M3 2dr DCT

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    314271
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > M3
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    51855 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3999
  • Engine Model
    3999
Email Dealer >>

Motor Match Rochdale
Rochdale, OL112NR, Greater Manchester
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed