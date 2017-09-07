BMW M3 4.0 M3 Coupe DCT Auto

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: BMW Model: M3 Trim: 4.0 M3 Coupe DCT Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 51855 Engine Size: 3999 Ext Color: WHITE
Anti-Lock Brakes,Alarm,Power-Assisted Steering,Driver, Passenger And Front Side Air Bags,18In Alloy Wheels,Cruise Control,Satellite Navigation,Traction Control System,Rear Parking Aid,Driver Information System,Driver/Passenger - Driver Memory Electric Seats,Memory Electric/Heated Door Mirrors,Immobiliser,Heated Washer Jets,Driver/Passenger Seat Lumbar Support,Seats Split Rear,Rain Sensor,Front Armrest,Front/Rear Electric Windows,Remote Central Door Locking,Steering Wheel Leather,Front/Rear Head Restraints,Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirrors Internal,Body Coloured Bumpers,Centre Console,Cup Holder,Electronic Brake Force Distribution,Front Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners,General Limited Slip Differential,Heated Rear Screen,Hill Holder,Radio/CD/MP3,Rake/Reach Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel,Six Speakers,Sport Chassis,Textile Floor Mats,Three Seats - Front & Rear Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point,Tyre Pressure Control,Xenon Headlights Exterior Lighting,Leather interior,BMW M3 M3 2dr DCT
Motor Match Rochdale
Rochdale, OL112NR, Greater Manchester
United Kingdom
The era of Group A touring cars was a great time for high-powered road-g...
The second generation BMW M3 was the equivalent of a slightly difficult ...