BMW M3 4.0 M3 2d AUTO 415 BHP

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: BMW Model: M3 Trim: 4.0 M3 2d AUTO 415 BHP Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 53000 Engine Size: 3999 Ext Color: WHITE
Please click on the Dealers Website link to view more details and larger photos, 1 YRS MOT, PART EXCHANGE WELCOME, FINANCE ARRANGED, 1/3/6/12/24 MONTHS WARRANTY AVAILABLE.,Adaptive Headlights, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Front Side/Front & Rear Curtain, Air-Conditioning - Automatic, Alarm, Alloy Wheels - 18in, Alloy Wheels - 19in M Double-Spoke Style 220M, Anti-Lock Brakes, Armrest - Front, Ashtray/Lighter, Body Coloured Bumpers, Central Door Locking - Remote, Centre Console, Chassis - Sport, Computer - Driver Information System, Cruise Control, Cup Holder, Electric Windows - Front, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Electronic Stability Programme, Exterior Lighting - Xenon Headlights, Floor Mats - Textile, Head Light Sensor - Head Light Sensor, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Headlamp Wash, Heated Rear Screen, Heated Washer Jets, Hill Holder, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD/MP3, Interior Finishes - Metal, Interior Trim - BMW Ind. Piano Black with Inlay, Limited Slip Differential - General, Mirrors External - Memory Electric/Heated, Mirrors Internal - Automatic Dimming Rear View, Novillo Leather Upholstery Extended, On-Board Monitor, Paint Metallic, Park Distance Control (PDC) Front/Rear, Parking Aid - Rear, Power-Assisted Steering, Rain Sensor, Satellite Navigation, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point - Three Seats - Front & Rear, Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners - Front, Seat Heating - Front, Seat Lumbar Support - Driver/Passenger, Seating Capacity - Four Seats, Seats Electric - Memory Driver/Passenger, Seats Split Rear, Seats Sports - Front, Steering Wheel Leather, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Sun Protection Glass, Telephone USB Audio Connection, Third Brake Light, Traction Control System, Trafficmaster, Tyre Pressure Control, Tyre Repair Kit - Self Sealing Mobility Tyre, Upholstery Leather, Voice Activated Controls
Carnections
Hornchurch, RM113UB, Essex
United Kingdom
Nov 3, 2016
Dec 11, 2015
Dec 8, 2017