BMW M3 4.0 M3 2d 415 BHP

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: BMW Model: M3 Trim: 4.0 M3 2d 415 BHP Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 57000 Engine Size: 3999 Ext Color: RED
Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Driver/Passenger, Air-Conditioning - Automatic, Alarm - Remote Control, Alloy Wheels - 18in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Body Coloured Bumpers, Central Door Locking - Remote, Electric Windows - Front/Rear, Electronic Stability Programme, Exterior Lighting - Xenon Headlights, Front Fog Lights, Head Air Bags - Front, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD, Mirrors External - Electric/Heated, Mirrors Internal - Automatic Dipping Rear View, Parking Aid - Rear, Power-Assisted Steering, Satellite Navigation, Seat Height Adjustment - Electric Driver/Passenger, Seat Lumbar Support, Seating Capacity - Four Seats, Spare Wheel, Speakers, Steering Wheel Leather, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Upholstery Leather
Colliss Motors
Warminster, BA129DG, Wiltshire
United Kingdom
The era of Group A touring cars was a great time for high-powered road-g...
The second generation BMW M3 was the equivalent of a slightly difficult ...