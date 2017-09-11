loading Loading please wait....
BMW M3 4.0 M3 2d 415 BHP

£19,999
car description

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: BMW Model: M3 Trim: 4.0 M3 2d 415 BHP Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 57000 Engine Size: 3999 Ext Color: RED

Accessories

Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Driver/Passenger, Air-Conditioning - Automatic, Alarm - Remote Control, Alloy Wheels - 18in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Body Coloured Bumpers, Central Door Locking - Remote, Electric Windows - Front/Rear, Electronic Stability Programme, Exterior Lighting - Xenon Headlights, Front Fog Lights, Head Air Bags - Front, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD, Mirrors External - Electric/Heated, Mirrors Internal - Automatic Dipping Rear View, Parking Aid - Rear, Power-Assisted Steering, Satellite Navigation, Seat Height Adjustment - Electric Driver/Passenger, Seat Lumbar Support, Seating Capacity - Four Seats, Spare Wheel, Speakers, Steering Wheel Leather, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Upholstery Leather

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    319037
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > M3
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    57000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3999
  • Engine Model
    3999
Colliss Motors
Warminster, BA129DG, Wiltshire
United Kingdom

