BMW M3 3.2 Manual Convertible

Type: Used Year: 2005 Make: BMW Model: M3 Trim: 3.2 Manual Convertible Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 72000 Engine Size: 3246 Ext Color: Black

An appreciating classic M3... Don't miss out on a certain investment!, 6 Speed Manual, 2 keys plus book pack, Satellite navigation, Functioning TV, Electric Hood, Cruise Control, Climate Control, Full Black Nappa Leather, Heated Seats, Electric front seats, Rear Park Distance Control, Cruise control, 19' M3 Alloys, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD), CD Changer, multi function leather steering wheel, Remote central locking, Electric windows, Electric door mirrors, Center arm rest, Computer, Alarm, HPI Clear, AS WE ARE AN AA CARS DEALER THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH A FULL AA HISTORY CHECK AND ALSO 12 MONTHS FREE BREAKDOWN COVER, Finance subject to terms and conditions (please see our website for full details)

  • Ad ID
    413003
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > M3
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    72000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3246
  • Engine Model
    3246
