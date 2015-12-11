BMW M3 3.2 M3 Sequential 2dr Auto

Accessories

Metallic Silver, Glyn Longley Specialist Cars pudseyservicecentre.co.uk FOR UP TO 100 MORE CARS.WHAT CAN I SAY A STUNNING HIGH SPECIFICATION EXAMPLE OF THIS PERFORMANCE CONVERTIBLE THAT HAS OVER 6000 OF FACTORY EXTRAS AND COST NEW OVER 54,000 ! THESE CARS REPRESENT FANTASTIC VALUE AND CAN ONLY APPRECIATE WITH TIME, Upgrades - Full Leather Upholstery, Navigation System Business, Hardtop in Body Colour, Front Seat Heating, Harman Kardon Hi-Fi System, Front Centre Armrest, Full service history, Black Full leather interior, Standard Features - Cruise Control, Air-Conditioning, Parking Aid (Rear), Paint Metallic, In Car Entertainment (Radio/Cassette), Alloy Wheels (18in), Computer, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Alarm, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Body Coloured Bumpers, Head Restraints, Head Air Bags, Immobiliser, Power-Assisted Steering, Sports seats, Traction Control System, Seat Height Adjustment, Heated seats, Leather seats, Front Fog Lights. 4 seats, ALL OUR CARS ARE HPI AND VOSA MOT HISTORY MILEAGE CHECKED FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND THEN PREPARED IN OUR OWN ON SITE WORKSHOPS AND COME WITH MOT , PDI SERVICE , WARRANTY AND FULL DETAILED VALET . WE OFFER FLEXIBLE LOW RATE FINANCE PACKAGES WITH ZERO DEPOSIT DEALS AVAILABLE ( SUBJECT TO STATUS ) AND WE ALSO ACCEPT ALL MAJOR DEBIT AND CREDIT CARDS AND BANK TRANSFER ( PREFERRED METHOD DUE TO CARD CHARGES ) . WE HAVE UP TO 100 MORE CARS ON OUR WEBSITE WITH STOCK CHANGING DAILY PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE www.pudseyservicecentre.co.uk FOR FULL UP TO DATE STOCK LIST AND CHECK AND COMPARE OUR PRICES BECAUSE WE DO DAILY !, PUDSEY SERVICE CENTRE LEEDS ''FOR ALL YOUR MOTORING NEEDS'' ESTABLISHED 1991, 9,985