loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW M3 3.2 M3 Convertible 2dr Petrol Sequential (292 g/km, 343 bhp) Auto

Compare this car
£11,797
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2004 Make: BMW Model: M3 Trim: 3.2 M3 Convertible 2dr Petrol Sequential (292 g/km, 343 bhp) Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 76423 Engine Size: 3246 Ext Color: Grey

Accessories

Grey, 5+ owners, Mirrors Internal, Paint Metallic, Central Door Locking, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, In Car Entertainment (Radio/Cassette), Front Fog Lights, Body Coloured Bumpers, Cruise Control, Anti-Lock Brakes, Air Bag Driver, Alloy Wheels (18in), Immobiliser, Computer, Air Bag Side, Power-Assisted Steering, Spare Wheel (Space Saver), Air-Conditioning, Traction Control System, Seat Height Adjustment, Air Bag Passenger, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel, Parking Aid (Rear), Head Air Bags, Mirrors External, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Alarm, Head Restraints. 4 seats, 11,797

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    324705
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > M3
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    76423 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3246
  • Engine Model
    3246
Email Dealer >>

Stoneacre Hull
HU91DH,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed