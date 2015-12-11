BMW - M3 3.2 L convertible - 1998

car description

Superb BMW M3 e36 3.2 l convertible with hard topRare outside colour: techno violetMileage: 167.500 km.US title and all the costs of imports into the EU are paid.Complete Carfax historyRecently serviced at 150,000 km at a specialist. Updated bookletS52b32 engine with 5-speed automatic gearbox.Mechanics in excellent working condition. Regular follow-up and recent service in November 2017. No expenses to be expected.Body in very good looking condition, excellent paint with few traces of use. Interior in good overall condition with a few signs of wear and new carpets The vehicle is full-options with power heating seats, 18 keys ODB, and hardtop. The soft top is in good condition and the electrical functioning works very well.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Paris.