BMW M3 3.0 (s/s) Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: M3 Trim: 3.0 (s/s) Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 151 Engine Size: 2979 Ext Color: ORANGE
Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Park assist,BMW Online services,20 inch M Star-spoke 666M forged wheels,Adaptive M Sport suspension,Advanced Parking package,Anthracite headlining,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Backrest width adjustment,Bluetooth handsfree system,BMW Emergency call,BMW Icon Adaptive LED headlights,BMW M Head-up Display,BMW TeleServices,Carbon Fibre interior trim- Black Chrome,Comfort Access,Competition package,Concierge Service,DAB digital radio,Electric front seats with driver memory,Enhanced Bluetooth telephone preparation,Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle,Extended interior light package,Front armrest with sliding adjustment,harman kardon loudspeaker system,Headlight wash,Heated front seats,High beam assistant,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,M Competition package,M Double Clutch Transmission- 7-speed,Park Distance Control front and rear,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Reversing assist camera,sDrive,Speed limit display,Storage compartment package,Sun protection glass,Surround view,WiFi hotspot preparation,Full Merino Leather interior
BMW Stoke
Stoke-on-Trent, ST44GU, Staffordshire
United Kingdom
