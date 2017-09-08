loading Loading please wait....
BMW M3 3.0 (s/s) Auto

£45,950
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: M3 Trim: 3.0 (s/s) Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 12303 Engine Size: 2979 Ext Color: Blue

Yas Marina Blue Metallic, Automatic air conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, BMW Professional navigation system, Park assist, BMW Online services, Heated steering wheel, 19 inch M Double- spoke 437M wheels, Adaptive M Sport suspension, Advanced Parking package, Aluminium Blade interior- Black Chrome, Anthracite headlining, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror, Backrest width adjustment, BMW Emergency call, BMW M Head-up Display, BMW TeleServices, Concierge Service, DAB digital radio, Driver and front passenger lumbar support, Electric front seats with driver memory, Enhanced Bluetooth telephone preparation, Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle, Extended interior light package, Free UK Mainland Delivery, harman kardon loudspeaker system, Headlight wash, Heated front seats, High beam assistant, High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim, Internet, M Double Clutch Transmission- 7-speed, Out of Hours Contact Jamie 07581142187, Park Distance Control front and rear, Real time traffic information, Remote Services, Reversing assist camera, sDrive, Speed limit display, Sun protection glass, Xenon headlights, Extended Merino Leather interior. 5 seats, 45,950 Non VAT Qualifying

  • Ad ID
    316724
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > M3
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    12303 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2979
  • Engine Model
    2979
Rybrook BMW Shrewsbury
Shrewsbury, SY14AQ, Shropshire
United Kingdom

