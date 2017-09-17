BMW M3 3.0 M4 DCT 2dr (start/stop) Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: M3 Trim: 3.0 M4 DCT 2dr (start/stop) Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 17000 Engine Size: 2979 Ext Color: Orange
Orange, VERY RARE INDIVIDUAL FIRE ORANGE + M PERFORMANCE BODY STYLING KIT + M HEAD UP DISPLAY + HARMON KARDON SOUND SYSTEM + CARBON / SHADOW GLOSS BLACK INTERIOR TRIM + REVERSE CAMERA + 19'' DOUBLE M SPOKE ALLOYS + BLACK LEATHER + SPORTS SEATS/ LIGHT UP M LOGO + XENON LIGHTS + DRL LIGHTS + DCT/ F1 PADDLES, 1 owner, Full dealership history, Black Full leather interior, Satellite navigation, Remote central locking, Power steering, Sports seats. 4 seats, BLUETOOTH + BLUETOOTH AUDIO + AUX + DAB RADIO + CRUISE CONTROL + HEATED ELECTRIC MEMORY SEATS + ARM REST + CARBON ROOF + CARBON BOOT SPOILER + CARBON FRONT SPLITTER/ SPOILER + CARBON REAR DIFFUSER + GLOSS BLACK GRILLES + PRIVACY GLASS WINDOWS + FRONT & REAR PARK SENSORS + REAR CAMERA + M DRIVE + SPORT/ SPORT PLUS SETTINGS. BMW SERVICE HISTORY + MAIN DEALER WARRANTY + SERVICE PLAN. , RARE OPPORTUNITY TO OWN AN IMMACULATE RARE SPEC M4. , **SAME DAY FINANCE AVAILABLE***, 48,950 p/x welcome
Exclusive Autos Ltd
Watford, WD194HY, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom
