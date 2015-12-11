loading Loading please wait....
BMW M3 3.0 M3 M DCT 4dr (start/stop) Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: M3 Trim: 3.0 M3 M DCT 4dr (start/stop) Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 16400 Engine Size: 2979 Ext Color: White

White, 2 Owners, Heads up display, Harman Kardon sound, Carbon fibre interior trim, DAB radio, Privacy glass, Electric folding mirrors, 5 seats, Mineral White exterior paintwork with a Red leather interior, 19'' alloys with Blue calipers, Pro Satellite Navigation, Parking sensors, Electric heated memory seats, USB interface, Automatic lights, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Rain sensor, Leather multi function steering wheel, Paddle shift, Bluetooth, Cruise control, Dual zone climate, UK vehicle, Sat Nav, All our cars are HPI clear, Warranty until March 2019, Please call us for a video presentation of the car, 43,990

  • Ad ID
    407813
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > M3
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    16400 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2979
  • Engine Model
    2979
£43,990

GC Motors
Harrogate, HG12BX, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

