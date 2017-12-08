BMW M3 3.0 M3 M DCT 4dr (start/stop) Auto

loading Loading please wait....
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: M3 Trim: 3.0 M3 M DCT 4dr (start/stop) Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 30000 Engine Size: 2979 Ext Color: Orange

Orange, TRADE/COST PRICE CAR MUST BE SOLD THIS WEEK, HPI CLEAR , * ONE OWNER FROM NEW * * MUST BE ONE OF THE BEST EXAMPLE'S ON THE MARKET * PRISTINE EXAMPLE THROUGH OUT, DRIVES LIKE BRAND NEW!! ** FULL MAINDEALER SERVICE HISTORY **, 1 owner, Auto Start-Stop, Park Distance Control (PDC) Front & Rear, DAB Tuner, Seat Heating for Driver and Passenger, Automatic Air Conditioning with 2-Zone Control, Cruise Control with Brake Function, On-Board Computer (OBC), 19in Light Alloy M Double - Spoke Style 437M Wheels, Comfort Go Keyless Engine Start, Tyre Puncture Warning System (TPWS), BMW Professional Radio with Single CD Player (with MP3 Playback Capability), Metallic Paintwork, Electric Windows - Front and Rear with Open/Close Fingertip Control, Anti-Trap Facility and Comfort Closing, Upholstery - Extended Merino Leather, Heat Protection Glazing with Green-Tint, Seat Adjustment - Front Electric w. Driver Memory, Alarm System (Thatcham 1), Enhanced Bluetooth Tel. Prep./USB/Voice Control, Hill - Start Assistant. 5 seats, * A MASSIVE CREDIT TO ITS PREVIOUS OWNER FOR KEEPING THE VEHICLE MAINTAINED TO A HIGH STANDARD * FINANCE CAN BE ARRANGED, P/X WELCOME, FIRST TO SEE WILL BUY, * 5 DAY DRIVEAWAY INSURANCE AVAILABLE, FINANCE CAN BE ARRANGED (*** WE ARE ALSO ASSIOCIATED WITH CARFINANCE247 ***) , NATIONWIDE DELIVERY CAN BE ARRANGED, TO VIEW MORE CAR'S UPTO 1000 NEW & USED VEHICLE'S CHECK OUR WEBSITE'S www.motorarena.co.uk AND www.motorarenahalifax.co.uk, * * * CONNECTED WITH THE RAC - ''RAC DEALER '' - RAC WARRANTIES ( PLATINUM + GOLD) AVAILABLE AT DISCOUNTED PRICES !!!! - ASK DEALER FOR MORE INFORMATION via mobile 07818147810 or email - sales@themotorarena.co.uk, , , ***,, * GREAT VALUE FOR, 42,990

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    420269
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > M3
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    30000 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2979
  • Engine Model
    2979
£42,990

The Motor Arena
Halifax, HX14JF, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

