BMW M3 3.0 M3 DCT 4dr (start/stop) Automatic

Accessories

White, Stunning example in Mineral White metallic with the contrast of the Carbon pack which includes the Front Splitter, Rear Diffuser and side skirts. Incredible sound from the upgraded Akrapovic Exhaust system. This car also boasts a full service history through BMW (as shown in photos off the iDrive)., Upgrades - Alloy Wheel-19in M Double-Spoke Style 437M Black, Loudspeaker System - Harman/Kardon, Carbon Fibre Interior Trim Finisher, Sun Protection Glass, Individual Roof-lining Anthracite, Xenon Light, 2 owners, Standard Features - Navigation System - BMW Professional Multimedia, Seat Heating - Front, Automatic Air Conditioning, Two-Zone, Voice Control, Cruise Control with Brake Function, DAB Tuner, Park Distance Control (PDC), Front and Rear, Auto Start - Stop, Hill - Start Assistant, Tyre Puncture Warning System (TPWS), Enhanced Bluetooth Telephone Preparation, Extended Merino Leather Upholstery, On-Board Computer (OBC), Enhaced Bluetoot Telephone Prep./USB/Voice Control, BMW Professional Radio with Single CD Player (with MP3 Playback Capability) and 3.5mm Auxiliary Input Point for Auxiliary Playing Devices, Rain Sensor, Electric Windows - Front and Rear with Open/Close Fingertip Control, Anti-Trap Facility and Comfort Closing, Start/Stop Button with Comfort Go Keyless Engine Start and Auto Start-Stop Deactivation Button, Alarm System (Thatcham 1) with Remote Control, Metallic Paintwork, Seat Adjustment - Front, Electric with Driver Memory, 19in Light Alloy M Double - Spoke