BMW M3 3.0 M-DCT - 5YR MAINTENANCE PACK - H/K SOUND SYSTEM - REVERSING CAMERA

car description

BMW's tagline is very familiar: The Ultimate Driving Machine. For many years BMW lived by that credo, making sure every vehicle in the lineup offered a sporty character and a level of driver involvement that couldn't be matched by any competitor. BMW took several measures to save weight. The roof is now carbon fiber (only the coupe had it previously), the driveshaft is also carbon fiber, less sound insulation is used, and the suspension, hood, and front fenders are aluminum. Lighter weight and a stiffer structure translate to better handling and faster lap times. Under the bonnet, the new M3 swaps a high-revving 4.0-liter V8 for a new twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine that forces 18 psi of air down the engine's gullet to create more power from less displacement. Horsepower rises modestly, from 414 to 425, but torque is up considerably, from 317 to 406 pound-feet. BMW says they should improve fuel ecenomy by about 25 percent from the outgoing V8 engine. The M-DCT gearbox provides lighting fast shifts without an interruption of power to the wheels. Integrated Launch Control helps get the M3 off the line without fuss. Once underway, Stability Clutch Control helps