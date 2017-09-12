BMW M3 3.0 435i M Sport Auto 2dr

Accessories

Metallic Black, 4 seats, Located at Our Romford Showroom, White Leather, Head Up Display, Professional Sat Nav, Phone Prep, Internet, Connected Drive Services, Real Time traffic Info, Concierge Services, Remote Services, Climate Control, Reverse Camera with Surround View, Cruise Control with Brake Function, Electric Heated Memory Sports Seats with Back Width Adjustment, DAB Radio, Harman Kardon Surround Sound, Xenon Headlamps, High Beam Assist, Park Distance Control, Piano Black Interior Trim, Adaptive M Suspension, Full M Sport Styling and 19'' Alloys. Full BMW Service History. Balance of Manufacturers Warranty. www.imperials.co.uk ------ Please call us to Confirm which of our 3 Essex Showrooms your desired vehicle is located at before travelling to see us, Everyone of Our Cars Goes Through Our In House Work Shop Prior to Sale by Our Fully Qualified and Experienced Technicians - Buy with Confidence, For up to 20 images of this vehicle and an Instant Finance Quote please view www.imperials.co.uk, For Out of Office Hours Enquiries please call Tony 07956 564440 and he will be happy to help, We are also good buyers of all prestige, Sports and 4x4 vehicles so why not give us a call for a price on yours, Please Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter, Thank You, www.imperials.co.uk, 26,948