loading Loading please wait....
» » »

2016 BMW M3 M3 Competition Package

Compare this car
POA
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

PHYSICAL CAR, SAPPHIRE BLACK + BLACK EXTENDED MARINO LEATHER + HEATED ELECTRIC MEMORY SEATS + HEADS UP DISPLAY + HARMON KARDON SOUND SYSTEM + CARBON FIBRE INLAYS + REVERSE CAMERA + UPGRADED ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS + M3 BLACK PACKAGE + MEDIA PACK PROFESSIONAL + REVERSE CAMERA + SURROUND CAMERA + COMPETITION PACK - POWER UPGRADE + UPGRADED SUSPENSION + ACTIVE M DIFFERENTIAL + 20" ALLOYS + M SPORT SEATS + M STRIPE SEAT BELTS + M SPORTS EXHAUST, all usual M3 refinements.

Accessories

2016 bmw m3 competition package alloy-wheels carbon harmon-kardon leather german rwd m-power 3-series 4-seater fast 2wd

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    330522
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > M3
Email Dealer >>

Bowling Old Lane, Off Manchester Road
Bradford, BD5 8HN, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed