2016 BMW M3 Competition Package

car description

2016 / 16 REG + 10,100 MILES + SAPPHIRE BLACK + BLACK EXTENDED MARINO LEATHER + HEATED ELECTRIC MEMORY SEATS + HEADS UP DISPLAY + HARMON KARDON SOUND SYSTEM + CARBON FIBRE INLAYS + REVERSE CAMERA + UPGRADED ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS + M3 BLACK PACKAGE + MEDIA PACK PROFESSIONAL + REVERSE CAMERA + SURROUND CAMERA + COMPETITION PACK - POWER UPGRADE + UPGRADED SUSPENSION + ACTIVE M DIFFERENTIAL + 20" ALLOYS + M SPORT SEATS + M STRIPE SEAT BELTS + M SPORTS EXHAUST, all usual M3 refinements.

Accessories

2016 bmw m3 competition package alloy-wheels carbon harmon-kardon leather german rwd m-power 3-series 4-seater fast 2wd

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    418384
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > M3
  • Year
    2016
Bowling Old Lane, Off Manchester Road
Bradford, BD5 8HN, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

