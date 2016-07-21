BMW > M235i

car description

FINANCE PACKAGES AVAILABLE + PART EXCHANGE WELCOME. We offer this BMW 235i Sport in Fantastic Condition throughout. What a Stunning Colour Scheme and Great Specification! Outstanding Performance! At Auto-Sportiva we are an AA Approved Garage so Buy with Confidence. Spec Includes- Full Cream Leather Interior, Media Package - BMW Professional, Satellite Navigation, Glass Sunroof Electric, Driver Comfort Package, Sports Automatic Transmission, Park Distance Control Front/Rear, Seat Heating for Driver/Front Passenger, Cruise Control with Brake Function, Telephone Bluetooth, Voice Control, BMW Online, Exterior Mirrors - Folding/Auto.Dimm./Heated/Mem., DAB Radio, 18'' Inch Alloy Wheels, Auto Headlights and Wipers, Bi-Xenon Headlights, Multifunction Steering Wheel, Dual Climate Control, AUX + USB, Auto Dimming Mirrors, Standard Features - Auto Start - Stop, On-Board Computer (OBC), Electric Windows - Front and Rear, Heat Protection Glazing with Green-Tint, Comfort Go Keyless Engine Start, Hill-Start Assistant, BMW Professional Radio with Single CD Player (with MP3 Playback Capability) and Auxiliary Input, Tyre Pressure Monitoring, Alarm System (Thatcham Category 1), Airbags, Power steering. 4 seats, Metallic Glacier Silver, WE ALWAYS RECOMMEND CALLING OUR SALES TEAM PRIOR TO VIEWING ONE OF OUR VEHICLES TO AVOID ANY DISAPPOINTMENT IF SOLD - FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT - www.auto-sportiva.com. Vehicles Supplied fully inspected, Valeted and with a Comprehensive Warranty and HPI report s