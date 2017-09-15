loading Loading please wait....
BMW M2 M2 Coupe Semi Auto

£46,995
car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: M2 Trim: M2 Coupe Semi Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 3930 Engine Size: 2979 Ext Color: GREY

Accessories

Metallic Mineral Grey, Upgrades - M Double Clutch Transmission- 7-speed, Comfort Access, Sun protection glass, Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle, Elec Fr Seats + Driver Memory, Lumbar support. driver and front pass., Seat heating. front, Harman Kardon - Hi-Fi, Speed limit display, Sun protection package, Black Dakota leather with blue interior, Standard Features - 19 inch M Double- spoke 437M wheels, Multi-function controls for s'wheel, Armrest. front with sliding adjustment, Carbon Fibre interior trim, Rear-view mirror. auto dimming, Sport seats, Extended storage, Head restraints. rear and folding, Headlight wash, Park Distance Control (PDC). rear, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Xenon Headlights, Automatic Air Conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, Extended Interior Light Package, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, BMW Online Services, Real Time Traffic Information, Concierge Service, Remote Services, Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio, Navigation system Professional, DAB digital radio, Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline. 4 seats, 46,995

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    327163
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > M2
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Semi Automatic
  • Mileage
    3930 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2979
  • Engine Model
    2979
Dick Lovett BMW Bristol
BS107TU,
United Kingdom

