BMW M2 M2 2dr DCT Coupe

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: M2 Trim: M2 2dr DCT Coupe Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 4417 Engine Size: 2979 Ext Color: BLACK

2017 BMW M2 M2 2dr DCT Coupe with 4417miles. In excellent condition, well equipped specification, this Buyacar certified used car can be ordered online and delivered to your door. Incredible monthly finance packages available, 6.9% APR representative. Price includes a finance contribution, visit our website www.buyacar.co.uk for more information, and the other colours available from 1000's of Buyacar certified used vehicles in stock.

  • Ad ID
    410174
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > M2
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    4417 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2979
  • Engine Model
    2979
