BMW M2 M2 2dr DCT Automatic

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: M2 Trim: M2 2dr DCT Automatic Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 740 Engine Size: 2979 Ext Color: Black Sapphire
19` Alloy Wheels, Seven-speed Double Clutch Gearbox, Comfort Access, Reverse Parking Camera, Visibility Package, Sun Protection Glass, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats, Chrome air intake, Chrome kidney grille with black vertical slats, Door sill finishers, Dual chrome exhaust, Electric adjustable heated door mirrors, Electric front windows/one touch facility, Follow me home headlights, Headlight range control, Heat insulating tinted glass, Heated windscreen washer jets, LED rear lights, M aerodynamic body styling, M rear spoiler, Rain sensor including auto headlights activation, Shark fin roof aerial, 12V sockets in front centre console and passenger footwell, 4 grab handles, Anthracite headlining, Anthracite Velour floor mats, Dakota leather upholstery, Folding storage compartment with glasses holder + coin tray, Front cupholders x 2, Front door storage bins, Front head restraints, Front sliding armrest, Front/rear armrests within door panels, Glovebox with lid, ISOFIX child seat preparation+airbag deactivation, Lashing eyelets in boot, Leather gearknob, M multifunction nappa leather steering wheel, Reach + rake adjustable steering column, Rear centre armrest, Rear coat hooks, Storage compartment in rear centre console, Welcome lighting
JCT600 BMW
BD48RU
United Kingdom
Apr 4, 2017
Dec 21, 2016