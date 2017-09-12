loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW M2 M2 2dr DCT Auto

Compare this car
£43,000
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: M2 Trim: M2 2dr DCT Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 2341 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Long Beach Blue Metallic

Accessories

Harman Kardon Hi Fi,Seven-speed Double Clutch Transmission,Front Seat heating,Online Entertainment,Sun protection package

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    322843
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > M2
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    2341 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
Email Dealer >>

Sytner Tamworth BMW
Tamworth, B783HG, Staffordshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed