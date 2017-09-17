loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW M2 M2 2dr DCT Auto

Compare this car
£50,000
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: M2 Trim: M2 2dr DCT Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 6210 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Black Sapphire Metallic

Accessories

VAT Qualifying Vehicle,Visibility Package,Sun Protection Package,Harman Kardon Hi-Fi,Navigation System Professional,Seven Speed Double Clutch Transmission,19'' 763M Wheels with Michelin Sport Cup 2 Tyres,M Performance Exhaust System,Cruise Control,Speed Limit Display,Bluetooth Hands Free,DAB Digital Radio,Park Distance Control,Automatic Air Conditioning,Heated Front Seats,Xenon Headlights,High Beam Assistant,Rain Sensor With Automatic Headlight Activation,Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror,Windscreen With Grey Shade Band,*This Car Is A Current Demonstrator*,*Please Enquire For Current Mileage And Availability*

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    329572
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > M2
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    6210 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
Email Dealer >>

Sytner Nottingham BMW
Nottingham, NG72AX, Nottinghamshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed