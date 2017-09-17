BMW M2 M2 2dr DCT Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: M2 Trim: M2 2dr DCT Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 6210 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Black Sapphire Metallic
VAT Qualifying Vehicle,Visibility Package,Sun Protection Package,Harman Kardon Hi-Fi,Navigation System Professional,Seven Speed Double Clutch Transmission,19'' 763M Wheels with Michelin Sport Cup 2 Tyres,M Performance Exhaust System,Cruise Control,Speed Limit Display,Bluetooth Hands Free,DAB Digital Radio,Park Distance Control,Automatic Air Conditioning,Heated Front Seats,Xenon Headlights,High Beam Assistant,Rain Sensor With Automatic Headlight Activation,Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror,Windscreen With Grey Shade Band,*This Car Is A Current Demonstrator*,*Please Enquire For Current Mileage And Availability*
Sytner Nottingham BMW
Nottingham, NG72AX, Nottinghamshire
United Kingdom
