BMW M2 M2 2dr DCT Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: M2 Trim: M2 2dr DCT Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 10 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Alpine White

VAT Qualifying Vehicle,Navigation system Professional,Seven-speed Double Clutch Transmission,19'' M Double- spoke Alloy Wheels,Reversing Assist camera,Comfort Access,Exterior Mirrors - folding,Elec Fr Seats + Driver Memory,Seat heating. front,Apple CarPlay preparation,Harman Kardon - Hi-Fi,Visibility package,Sun protection package,Cruise control,Adaptive Headlights,Xenon Headlights,Headlight wash,Park Distance Control,High-beam Assistant,DAB digital radio,Bluetooth hands-free,Original Cost New 50655,2000 Finance discount* 10.9% APR REPRESENTATIVE *Terms and Conditions apply

  • Ad ID
    409220
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > M2
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    10 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
£44,000

Sytner Newport BMW
Newport, NP202DS, Gwent
United Kingdom

