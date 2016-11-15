BMW M2 M2 2dr DCT Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: M2 Trim: M2 2dr DCT Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 10 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Alpine White
VAT Qualifying Vehicle,Navigation system Professional,Seven-speed Double Clutch Transmission,19'' M Double- spoke Alloy Wheels,Reversing Assist camera,Comfort Access,Exterior Mirrors - folding,Elec Fr Seats + Driver Memory,Seat heating. front,Apple CarPlay preparation,Harman Kardon - Hi-Fi,Visibility package,Sun protection package,Cruise control,Adaptive Headlights,Xenon Headlights,Headlight wash,Park Distance Control,High-beam Assistant,DAB digital radio,Bluetooth hands-free,Original Cost New 50655,2000 Finance discount* 10.9% APR REPRESENTATIVE *Terms and Conditions apply
Sytner Newport BMW
Newport, NP202DS, Gwent
United Kingdom
Apr 4, 2017
Dec 21, 2016