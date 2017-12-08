car description

One Owner, Full Screen Professional Sat Nav, Electric Glass Sunroof, 19'' Alloy Wheels, Full Black Leather Interior, Electric Memory And Heated Seats, DAB Radio CD, Bluetooth, Bi Xenon Headlights, Front And Rear PDC, Harman Kardon, Powered Folding Mirrors, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Paddle Shift This Vehicle Is Due In To Stock In The Next Few Days. Please Call Or Email To Register Your Interest. One Owner From New. Service Package Inclusive. Just Under £7000 Of Optional Extras. Very High Specification Which Includes, Full Screen Professional Sat Nav, Electric Glass Sunroof, 19'' Alloy Wheels, Full Black Dakota Leather Interior, Electrically Adjustable Heated And Memory Seats, Visibility Package, Adaptive Bi Xenon Headlights, High Beam Assist, Auto Lights And Wipers, DAB Radio CD, Apple Car Play, WiFi Hotspot, Enhanced Bluetooth With Wireless Charging, Harman Kardon Speaker Upgrade, Electric Folding Mirrors, Electric Windows, Through Load System. 4 seats, Long Beach Blue Metallic, We Are A Family Run Business Specialising In Sports, Prestige And Performance Cars. Ideally Located On The Border Of Hampshire, Surrey And West Sussex. Our Showroom Is Situated A Stones Throw From The A3 And The London Waterloo To Portsmouth Train Line. All Vehicles Are HPI Checked And Come With A Comprehensive 6 Month Warranty Which Can Be Extended. We Offer Hire Purchase And PCP Finance Packages At Very Competitive Rates. Pleased To Be Approved Under The Hampshire Trading Standards 'Buy With Confidence' Scheme, Open Monday 09.00-19.00, Tuesday To Saturday 09.00-17.30 & Sundays 10.00-16.00.