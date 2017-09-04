loading Loading please wait....
BMW M2

£46,995
car description

Variant name:Coupe ,Derivative:M2 ,Variant: 3.0 (s/s) BMW M2 M2 2dr DCT

Accessories

Automatic air conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, BMW Professional navigation system, Front sport seats, BMW Online services, Rear and folding head restraints, 19 inch M Double- spoke 437M wheels, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror, Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio interface, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, Concierge Service, DAB digital radio, Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle, Extended interior light package, Front armrest with sliding adjustment, Harman Kardon hi-fi, Headlight wash, Heated front seats, High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim, M Double Clutch Transmission- 7-speed, Multi-Function steering wheel, Park distance control (PDC), Real time traffic information, Remote Services, sDrive, Storage compartment package, Sun protection glass, Sun protection package, USB audio interface, Xenon headlights, Dakota Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    310296
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > M2
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    WO17SNN
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    2100 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2017
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3
Laurel Court,Bristol,Cribbs Causeway
BS10 7TU,
United Kingdom

