BMW M2 Coupe - 6 Speed Manual |

£49,850
Specification MAKE BMW MODEL M2 Coupe - 6 Speed Manual COLOUR Mineral Grey with 'M2' Leather Seating with contrasting Blue Stitching YEAR 2016/66 MILEAGE 1500 DESCRIPTION We are delighted to be able to offer for sale this stunning and very highly specified example of the BMW M2 Coupe. This example has a manual gearbox and is presented in Mineral Grey with the unique 'M2' interior in Black Dakota Leather with contrasting Blue Stitching. OPTIONAL EXTRAS Mineral Grey Metallic Paint, Electric Slide and Tilt Glass Sunroof, Steering Wheel Heating, Comfort Access, Reversing Camera Assist, Power Folding Exterior Door Mirrors with Anti Dazzle Feature, Smokers Package - never used, Electrically Operated Front Seating with Driver Memory, Through Load System, Driver and Passenger Lumbar Support - Electrically Adjustable, Heated Front Seating, Adaptive Headlights, High-Beam Assistant, Driving Assistant, Harmon Kardon Hi-Fi - since upgraded, Internet, Speed Limit Display, Visibility Package, Online Entertainment, Enhanced Bluetooth telephone with USB and voice control, Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror, Topaz Paint Film Protection to the nose of the car. TRANSMISSION 6 Speed Manual ENGINE CAPACITY 2

bmw m2 coupe 6-speed manual grey bluetooth harmon-kardon heated-seats leather metallic sunroof warranty german rwd hands-free 2wd

  • Ad ID
    317938
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > M2
  • Mileage
    49850 mi
Email Dealer >>

The Foundry, 26 High Street, Bramley
Bramley, GU5 0HB, Surrey
United Kingdom

