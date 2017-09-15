loading Loading please wait....
BMW M2 3.0 (s/s)

£42,490
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: M2 Trim: 3.0 (s/s) Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 9995 Engine Size: 2979 Ext Color: BLACK

Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sport seats,Electric glass sunroof,BMW Online services,Rear and folding head restraints,19 inch M Double- spoke 437M wheels,Adaptive headlights,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Concierge Service,DAB digital radio,Electric front seats with driver memory,Enhanced Bluetooth telephone preparation,Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle,Extended interior light package,Front armrest with sliding adjustment,Harman Kardon hi-fi,Headlight wash,Heated front seats,High beam assistant,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,Model designation deletion,Multi-Function steering wheel,Real time traffic information,Rear park distance control (PDC),Remote Services,Reversing assist camera,sDrive,Smokers package,Storage compartment package,Sun protection glass,USB audio interface,Visibility package,Windscreen with grey shade band,Xenon headlights,Dakota Leather interior

  • Ad ID
    326234
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > M2
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    9995 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2979
  • Engine Model
    2979
BMW Stoke
Stoke-on-Trent, ST44GU, Staffordshire
United Kingdom

