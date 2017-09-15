BMW M2 3.0 (s/s)

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: M2 Trim: 3.0 (s/s) Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 9995 Engine Size: 2979 Ext Color: BLACK
Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sport seats,Electric glass sunroof,BMW Online services,Rear and folding head restraints,19 inch M Double- spoke 437M wheels,Adaptive headlights,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Concierge Service,DAB digital radio,Electric front seats with driver memory,Enhanced Bluetooth telephone preparation,Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle,Extended interior light package,Front armrest with sliding adjustment,Harman Kardon hi-fi,Headlight wash,Heated front seats,High beam assistant,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,Model designation deletion,Multi-Function steering wheel,Real time traffic information,Rear park distance control (PDC),Remote Services,Reversing assist camera,sDrive,Smokers package,Storage compartment package,Sun protection glass,USB audio interface,Visibility package,Windscreen with grey shade band,Xenon headlights,Dakota Leather interior
BMW Stoke
Stoke-on-Trent, ST44GU, Staffordshire
United Kingdom
Classic Car Auctions’ had its debut sale at the Classic Car and Restorat...
BMW’s Art Cars seldom emerge in public en masse, their appearances usual...