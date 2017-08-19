loading Loading please wait....
» » »

2017 BMW M2 COUPE

Compare this car
$55,000 (£42,718.50)
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

--Mineral Grey Metallic with Black Dakota Leather with Blue Stitching, 1-owner, Less than 100 miles, 3.0 liter, 6 Cylinder Engine with a 6-Speed Manual Transmission. Factory options include: Carbon Fiber interior trim, 19-inch Black M Double-Spoke Style 437M wheels, Comfort Access, Navigation System w/ Real-Time Traffic, Satellite Radio, Harmon Kardon Surround Sound System, Power Sport Seats, Heated Seats, Auto-Dimming Mirrors, Alarm System, Universal Garage Door Opener and Xenon Headlights. The BMW M2 Coupe was a long-awaited model to bring BMW back to sports-car perfection; a throwback to the previous M3’s with perfect balance of performance and usability. The M2 is a low-production model from BMW. It has BMW's N55 engine with a single twin-scroll turbo making 365-horsepower, 343 lb-ft of torque, and rockets from 0-60 in 4.4 seconds with the manual transmission. Sharing many mechanical components from the current M3/M4, the M2 is lighter and more agile making it more fun on windy roads. This 2017 BMW M2 Coupe is a brand-new car. It is 100% stock with no modifications from factory. The M2 was delivered with Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires. The exterior is all original without any

Accessories

left-hand-drive 2017 bmw m2 coupe grey 1-owner 6-speed carbon harmon-kardon heated-seats leather manual metallic sat-nav warranty xenon german rwd 2wd

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    305432
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > M2
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    100 mi
Email Dealer >>

203 West Hills Road, Huntington Station
Huntington station, 11746, New York
United States

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed