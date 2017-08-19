--Mineral Grey Metallic with Black Dakota Leather with Blue Stitching, 1-owner, Less than 100 miles, 3.0 liter, 6 Cylinder Engine with a 6-Speed Manual Transmission. Factory options include: Carbon Fiber interior trim, 19-inch Black M Double-Spoke Style 437M wheels, Comfort Access, Navigation System w/ Real-Time Traffic, Satellite Radio, Harmon Kardon Surround Sound System, Power Sport Seats, Heated Seats, Auto-Dimming Mirrors, Alarm System, Universal Garage Door Opener and Xenon Headlights. The BMW M2 Coupe was a long-awaited model to bring BMW back to sports-car perfection; a throwback to the previous M3’s with perfect balance of performance and usability. The M2 is a low-production model from BMW. It has BMW's N55 engine with a single twin-scroll turbo making 365-horsepower, 343 lb-ft of torque, and rockets from 0-60 in 4.4 seconds with the manual transmission. Sharing many mechanical components from the current M3/M4, the M2 is lighter and more agile making it more fun on windy roads. This 2017 BMW M2 Coupe is a brand-new car. It is 100% stock with no modifications from factory. The M2 was delivered with Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires. The exterior is all original without any
left-hand-drive 2017 bmw m2 coupe grey 1-owner 6-speed carbon harmon-kardon heated-seats leather manual metallic sat-nav warranty xenon german rwd 2wd
203 West Hills Road, Huntington Station
Huntington station, 11746, New York
United States
Classic Car Auctions’ had its debut sale at the Classic Car and Restorat...
BMW’s Art Cars seldom emerge in public en masse, their appearances usual...