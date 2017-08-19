car description

--Mineral Grey Metallic with Black Dakota Leather with Blue Stitching, 1-owner, Less than 100 miles, 3.0 liter, 6 Cylinder Engine with a 6-Speed Manual Transmission. Factory options include: Carbon Fiber interior trim, 19-inch Black M Double-Spoke Style 437M wheels, Comfort Access, Navigation System w/ Real-Time Traffic, Satellite Radio, Harmon Kardon Surround Sound System, Power Sport Seats, Heated Seats, Auto-Dimming Mirrors, Alarm System, Universal Garage Door Opener and Xenon Headlights. The BMW M2 Coupe was a long-awaited model to bring BMW back to sports-car perfection; a throwback to the previous M3’s with perfect balance of performance and usability. The M2 is a low-production model from BMW. It has BMW's N55 engine with a single twin-scroll turbo making 365-horsepower, 343 lb-ft of torque, and rockets from 0-60 in 4.4 seconds with the manual transmission. Sharing many mechanical components from the current M3/M4, the M2 is lighter and more agile making it more fun on windy roads. This 2017 BMW M2 Coupe is a brand-new car. It is 100% stock with no modifications from factory. The M2 was delivered with Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires. The exterior is all original without any