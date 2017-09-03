loading Loading please wait....
BMW M135i

£23,995
2 Keys, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Colour SatNav, Full Leather, Alarm, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Locking Wheel Nuts, Privacy Glass, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Front Centre Armrest, Height Adjustable Seat, Sports Seats, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Stability Control, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Air Bag, Isofix, Child Locks, Auto Lighting, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wash/wipe, Auto-dip Rearview, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Push Button Start, CD Player, Radio, Aux point, DAB radio, Day Time Running Lights, usb, Alloy wheels

  • Ad ID
    310099
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > M135i
  • Mileage
    13063 mi
  • Owners
    4
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2979
2 New Road
Rye, East Sussex
United Kingdom

