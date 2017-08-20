loading Loading please wait....
BMW M135i

£18,495
Bluetooth, Climate Control, Colour SatNav, Dual Climate Zones, Full Leather, iPod Connectivity, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Xenon Headlamps, Remote Central Locking, Front Centre Armrest, Height Adjustable Seat, Sports Seats, Adjustable Steering Column, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Traction Control, Stability Control, ABS, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Metallic Paintwork, Front Fog Lamps, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Push Button Start, 18'' Alloys, Full service history VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY PLEASE. A quite remarkable car in excellent condition and full service history. Staggering performance from the straight six 3.0 litre twin-scroll turbocharged engine twinned with 8 speed automatic gearbox and steering paddles for manual driving. Fitted with in excess of £5,500 worth of options and accessories when new including BMW Professional Media Package, Sport Automatic 8 Speed, Rain sensing wiper, Carbon fibre mirror caps, subtle BMW front valence, rear spoiler and side skirts.Adjustable engine modes for either best performance or economy. One of very few cars to have over 300 bhp yet still be only £220 road tax - the best of both worlds! Please ask for any further questions you may have.

  • Ad ID
    305767
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > M135i
  • Mileage
    38500 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    2979
Leiston Road
Saxmundham, Suffolk
United Kingdom

