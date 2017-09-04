loading Loading please wait....
BMW M135i Estoril Blue

BMW M135i Estoril Blue for sale Black Dakota Hide Turned Aluinium Trim Heated Seats Multi Function Steering Wheel Cruise Control with Brake DAB Radio CD with Aux In & USB Bluetooth Telephone Adaptive M Sport Suspension Driver Comfort Package Xenon Headlights Rain Sensor with Auto Headlights Rear Parking Distance Control 18″ Anthracite Alloy Wheels Full BMW Service History. 2 Years left of 5 year service package

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    310254
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > M135i
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    14000 mi
Brook Lane Corner, Knutsford Road,
Wilmslow, SK9 7RX, Cheshire
United Kingdom

