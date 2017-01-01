cute-as-a-button Isetta convertible, staggering 13hp 1 cylinder 247cc engine, 4 speed manual transmission, fewer than 1% of production in convertible trim, 4 wheels, 2 passengers, 1 door and smiles for the whole summer camp.
left-hand-drive 1957 bmw isetta convert red 4-speed manual german rwd 2wd
37 Chestnut Street
Needham, 2492, Alabama
United States
When the first microcars went on sale in the 1950s they allowed those wi...
BMW’s Art Cars seldom emerge in public en masse, their appearances usual...