1957 BMW, Isetta Convert.

$32,800 (£26,807.44)
cute-as-a-button Isetta convertible, staggering 13hp 1 cylinder 247cc engine, 4 speed manual transmission, fewer than 1% of production in convertible trim, 4 wheels, 2 passengers, 1 door and smiles for the whole summer camp.

left-hand-drive 1957 bmw isetta convert red 4-speed manual german rwd 2wd

  • Ad ID
    224512
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > Isetta
  • Year
    1957
  • Mileage
    32800 mi
37  Chestnut  Street
Needham, 2492, Alabama
United States

