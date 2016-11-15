Variant name:Coupe ,Variant: 2dr Auto Leven Car Company Proudly Present This Stunning BMW I8 2dr Auto Finished in Sophisto Grey Metallic Paint with Frozen Grey Accent and Oyster Leather Interior. Contact Us for Further Information or an HD Video. Tailored Finance Packages Available on Request.

Accessories

20'' BMW i W-Spoke Style 470 Alloy Wheels, Interior World, Carpo Light, Loudspeaker system - Harman/Kardon, Comfort Access, Headlining, Anthracite, eDrive exterior sound, 20GB Hard Drive, Check Control System, Cruise Control With Brake Function, Electric Power Steering, Enhanced Bluetooth Telephone Functionality With USB Audio Interface + Voice Control, Front/rear Park Distance Control, Head up Display, iDrive Touch Controller with 8.8" Colour Display, Luggage Compartment with Electric Unlocking via Key Remote Control, Multifunctional Instrument Panel, Navigation System Professional Multimedia, On Board Computer, On-Board Diagnosis - OBD, Outside Temperature Display, Personal Profile, Variable Damper Control, BMW Professional Radio, DAB Digital Radio, Adaptive LED Headlights, Aluminium Bonnet in Two Tone Body Colour and High Gloss Black, Auto Dimming Door Mirrors, Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror, Dynamic Brake Lights, Electric + Heated Aspheric Door Mirrors, Electric Folding Door Mirrors, Fogging Sensor for Front Windscreen, Green Tinted Heat Insulating Glass, Headlight Washers, Heated Windscreen Washer Jets, High Gloss Black Kidney Grille, LED Welcome Home Lights, Rain Sensor with Auto Light Activation System, Twin Exhaust Tailpipe, Adjustable Steering Column, Ambient Interior Lighting, Auxiliary Air Conditioning, Dual Zone Automatic Air Conditioning, Electrically Adjustable Front Seats, Front Centre Armrest with Storage Compartment, Front Footwell Lights, Heated Front Seats, Isofix Attachments on Rear Seats, LED Reading Lights, Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors, Welcome Lighting, ConnectedDrive Services Pack - i8, Driving Assistant Pack - i8, DSC+, Dynamic Brake Control, Dynamic Traction Control - DTC, Electromechanical Parking Brake, Hill Start Assist, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Key Integrated Remote Control Central Locking, Keyless Ignition, Drive Performance Control, Amido Metallic Interior Trim, Leather Instrument Panel, Tyre Repair Kit