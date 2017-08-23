loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW i8

Compare this car
£77,850
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:PROTONIC RED EDITION ,Derivative:PROTONIC RED EDITION ,Variant: 1.5 Protonic Red Edition

Accessories

Navigation system-BMW Professional,BMW Online services,20 inch BMW i W-spoke style 470 alloy wheels,Adaptive LED headlights,Ambient Lighting,Anthracite headlining,Birch Anthracite wood interior trim,Bluetooth handsfree system,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Concierge Service,ConnectedDrive services,DAB digital radio,Display Key,Driving assistant,Electric adjustable front seats,Enhanced Bluetooth telephone preparation,Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle,Harman Kardon surround loudspeaker system,Head up display,Heated front seats,Mobility kit,Park Distance Control front and rear,Real time traffic information,xDrive,Full Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    306315
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > i8
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    KW66CCA
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    3194 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Nov 2016
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1.5
Email Dealer >>

Wolvercote Roundabout,Oxford,
OX2 8JP,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed