Variant name:PROTONIC RED EDITION ,Derivative:PROTONIC RED EDITION ,Variant: 1.5 Protonic Red Edition
Navigation system-BMW Professional,BMW Online services,20 inch BMW i W-spoke style 470 alloy wheels,Adaptive LED headlights,Ambient Lighting,Anthracite headlining,Birch Anthracite wood interior trim,Bluetooth handsfree system,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Concierge Service,ConnectedDrive services,DAB digital radio,Display Key,Driving assistant,Electric adjustable front seats,Enhanced Bluetooth telephone preparation,Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle,Harman Kardon surround loudspeaker system,Head up display,Heated front seats,Mobility kit,Park Distance Control front and rear,Real time traffic information,xDrive,Full Leather interior
Wolvercote Roundabout,Oxford,
OX2 8JP,
United Kingdom
Classic Car Auctions’ had its debut sale at the Classic Car and Restorat...
BMW’s Art Cars seldom emerge in public en masse, their appearances usual...