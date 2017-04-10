loading Loading please wait....
BMW i8

£66,981
car description

Variant name:I8 ,Derivative:I12 ,Variant: 1.5

Accessories

Navigation system-BMW Professional,BMW Online services,20 inch BMW i W-spoke style 470 alloy wheels,Adaptive LED headlights,Ambient Lighting,Anthracite headlining,Bluetooth handsfree system,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Concierge Service,ConnectedDrive services,DAB digital radio,Driving assistant,eDrive exterior sound,Electric adjustable front seats,Enhanced Bluetooth telephone preparation,Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle,Harman Kardon surround loudspeaker system,Head up display,Heated front seats,Mobility kit,Online Entertainment,Park Distance Control front and rear,Pure Impulse Design package,Real time traffic information,Seat belts. BMW i Blue,Universal remote control,Velour floor mats,xDrive,Full Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    258143
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > i8
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Registration no.
    OE64GXJ
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    23111 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2015
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1.5
Griffin Way South,Hook,
RG27 9RW,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
