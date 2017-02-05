loading Loading please wait....
BMW i8

£86,985
car description

Variant name:Coupe ,Variant: 1.5 BMW I8 2dr Auto

Accessories

Navigation system-BMW Professional,BMW Online services, inchBrake Callipers, inchExt. mirrors,20 inch BMW i W-spoke style 470 alloy wheels,Adaptive LED headlights,Ambient Lighting,Anthracite headlining,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Carbon fibre interior trim,Comfort Access,Concierge Service,ConnectedDrive services,DAB digital radio,Display Key,Driving assistant,eDrive exterior sound,Electric adjustable front seats,Enhanced Bluetooth telephone with USB and voice control,Harman Kardon surround loudspeaker system,Head up display,Heated front seats,Interior world. Carpo Carum Grey,Internet,Mobility kit,Park Distance Control front and rear,Real time traffic information,Service Pack,Velour floor mats,xDrive,Spheric leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    234952
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > i8
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    GV66KNK
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2016
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2016
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1.5
Victoria Road,Brighton,Portslade
BN41 1YH,
United Kingdom

