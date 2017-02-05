Variant name:Coupe ,Variant: 1.5 BMW I8 2dr Auto
Navigation system-BMW Professional,BMW Online services, inchBrake Callipers, inchExt. mirrors,20 inch BMW i W-spoke style 470 alloy wheels,Adaptive LED headlights,Ambient Lighting,Anthracite headlining,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Carbon fibre interior trim,Comfort Access,Concierge Service,ConnectedDrive services,DAB digital radio,Display Key,Driving assistant,eDrive exterior sound,Electric adjustable front seats,Enhanced Bluetooth telephone with USB and voice control,Harman Kardon surround loudspeaker system,Head up display,Heated front seats,Interior world. Carpo Carum Grey,Internet,Mobility kit,Park Distance Control front and rear,Real time traffic information,Service Pack,Velour floor mats,xDrive,Spheric leather interior
Victoria Road,Brighton,Portslade
BN41 1YH,
United Kingdom
BMW’s Art Cars seldom emerge in public en masse, their appearances usual...
The annual auction at the NEC Classic Motor Show, hosted by the Silverst...