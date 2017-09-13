car description

Specification MAKE BMW MODEL i8 COLOUR Crystal White YEAR 2015/15 MILEAGE 5200 DESCRIPTION We are delighted to be able to offer for sale this exceptional BMW i8. Finished in Crystal White with BMW Exclusive Dalbergia Tan Interior Hide. STANDARD EQUIPMENT Anti Locking Brakes, Driver and Passenger Airbags, Remote Central Locking with Alarm/Immobiliser, Larger Capacity Fuel Tank, Tyre Pressure Monitoring, Floor Mats Velour, Electrically Adjustable Seats, Heated Front Seats, Driving Assistant, Adaptive LED Headlights, Park Distance Control Front and Rear, Extended Interior Light Package, Head-Up Display, Harmon Kardon Hi-Fi, DAB Radio, Enhanced Bluetooth with USB & Voice Control. OPTIONAL EXTRAS Halo Interior World, BMW Exclusive Dalbergia Tan Interior, 20" BMW W-Spoke Alloy Wheels, Seat Belts in BMW i Blue, Headlining in Anthracite. TRANSMISSION Automatic ENGINE CAPACITY 1499 STANDARD POWER (BHP) 362 EMISSIONS (CO 2 ) 49 PRICE £69,850